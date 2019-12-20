Premier League teams set for busy festive test

The festive period is a hectic one in the Premier League, with every club facing a packed schedule during Christmas and New Year.

It is traditionally a time that can throw up some strange results and one that often has a huge bearing on issues at both ends of the table.

Read on as take a closer look at four Premier League games well worth watching over the next couple of weeks.

Leicester City v Liverpool – December 26

Liverpool are odds-on favourites with PowerPlay Canada to end their title drought, but they face a huge test at Leicester on Boxing Day.

The Foxes have been in impressive form this season, emerging as genuine contenders to secure a top four finish.

They were unlucky to lose at Anfield earlier in the campaign, with a controversial late penalty handing the Reds an undeserved 2-1 victory.

Liverpool have been dominating the league this season, but a defeat at the King Power Stadium would potentially make them a bit more nervous heading into the second half of the campaign.

Manchester United v Newcastle United – December 26

The Red Devils have been much-improved under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in recent weeks and are strongly fancied to maintain their form against Newcastle.

United have lost just once against the Magpies at Old Trafford in all competitions since 1972 and will be confident of extending that run in their latest meeting.

Newcastle are difficult to beat at home, but their form on the road has been patchy and they lack the quality needed to trouble United.

Solksjaer’s side will be aiming to push themselves into the top four over the coming weeks and should pick up three points from this one.

Arsenal v Chelsea – December 29

Both these clubs are underachieving at the moment and desperately need something to spark an upturn in their fortunes.

Arsenal will have a new manager in place by the time this game comes around, with Mikel Arteta replacing Unai Emery in the hotseat.

Arteta is likely to be busy during the January transfer window, with key players wanting to leave and many more simply not up to the job.

Chelsea made a promising start to life under Frank Lampard, but have gone off the boil a little and will be keen to rediscover their form at the Emirates Stadium.

Manchester City v Everton – January 1

City have been left in Liverpool’s wake during the first half of the season and have a mountain to climb if they’re to win a third successive title.

However, they have reeled off four wins in a row against Everton and are strongly fancied to make it five on New Years’ Day.

The Toffees have endured a disappointing campaign, but will hope that the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti as manager will spark a revival in their fortunes.

In the long-term Ancelotti should be an excellent appointment for the club, but his team are unlikely to take any points from this game.